Every year on November 1, lots of folks and radio stations begin what's called "The Christmas Flip". For some strange reason, millions of people in less than 24 hours, transform from sinful monsters to holiday angels and to complete the transformation, they believe in listening to Christmas music NON STOP until December 25th.

I never understood this phenomenon because we STILL have Thanksgiving to get through and prefer to let my turkey digest before going into full blast Christmas mode but because so many people want to get "holly jolly" (or pretend to be such) for damn near 50 days, the rest of us have to suffer with listening to Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer in early November. Thankfully, there's a brave soul out there that says "NO MORE!".

According to WKRC, a bar in Dallas posted a sign on its jukebox telling patrons that Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" has been BANNED from play until Dec. 1. Theater critic Kyle Smith tweeted a photo of the sign.

After Dec. 1, the song will only be limited to ONE play a day. While we don't know the name of the bar but I would like to have a drink there soon!

Of course, Mariah fans weren't having it as many of them took to twitter to show their love for the song and even going as far as to call the bar owner a "Mariah Hater" but even Carey got in on the fun by posting a video about it.

To all you "Christmas Now" people, all we ask is you be thoughtful and give the rest of us TIME to get ready so be patient with us and let us get our "bah humbugs" out.

