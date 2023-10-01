Giveaway: 90 Copies Of Banned Books At The Tyler, TX Public Library

Our Friends At The Tyler Public Library Is Celebrating FREEDOM With A Big Giveaway!

A few months back, we wandered into the Barnes & Noble store in Tyler and found a table with a list of "banned books that you should read".

In case you didn't know, there's a push across the country to have certain books "banned" because ADULTS think that some of the material is inappropriate for children to read. In a country that claims to dislike "censorship" this trend continues with many questioning the motives of those looking to censor others from reading what they want.

The Tyler Public Library Is Hosting A Celebration Of Banned Books.

Banned Books Week is a national celebration of books and the right to read founded in 1982 by library and First Amendment activist Judith Krug. The week highlights the value of free and open access to information. Some literature that today we consider classics was once banned, such as Wizard of Oz and To Kill a Mockingbird.

TPL will be giving out paperback copies of two famous banned pieces of literature from Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6. Books will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Due to limited supply, the Library will limit one book per family, with each of the titles' inventory spread throughout the week. This giveaway is possible thanks to monetary donations made by the public.

They Will Giveaway 50 copies of Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the publication.

The Library will also be giving away 20 copies of Charlotte's Web by E. B. White, 20 copies of Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak. The Library will also have themed book displays reflecting banned or challenged books throughout history during the week of Oct. 1. The Library's Teen Council is playing an active role in this year's banned book display.

To find out why these and other books were banned or challenged, visit the Library's website at www.TylerLibrary.com or call (903) 593-7323 to speak to a Library employee.

