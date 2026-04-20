Here in Texas we have come to realize there are good and bad people in every profession and that includes law enforcement. One Dallas police officer showed us that was the case once again as he was recently charged with evading arrest after allegedly soliciting prostitutes in a city vehicle.

Dallas Officer Charged in Alleged Misconduct Case

According to KVUE, Dallas police report that Senior Corporal Joshua Gonzalez turned himself into the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday after he was seen by police allegedly soliciting prostitutes.

Gonzalez was a member of the Dallas Police Department since August of 2010 and was assigned to the Criminal Intelligence Division.

READ MORE: Dallas Police Fire Three Officers for Misconduct

Details From the Traffic Stop Investigation

The incident took place on October 8 around 10:40 p.m. when Dallas patrol officers were on the 2600 block of Willbrook Road and noticed a black sedan stopped on the side of the road and what seemed to be two females observed to be soliciting for prostitution. Officers drove toward the vehicle that was headed toward Harry Hines Boulevard, and officers obtained the vehicle’s license plate.

Officers continued to follow the vehicle and it didn’t come to a complete stop at a red light. That is when emergency lights were activated. The sedan accelerated over the speed limit and made no attempt to pull over. Officers continued for only about 15 seconds before turning off their emergency lights.

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How Investigators Identified the Officer

Police pulled the license plate information from the dash camera and found the vehicle was registered to the City of Dallas and assigned to the Dallas Police Department Criminal Intelligence Division. Surveillance video from the City of Dallas Central Service gas pumps revealed Gonzalez to be pumping gas into a black sedan on multiple dates between September and October 2025.

On October 9, officers identified Gonzalez’s location after a FLOCK alert was activated. Officers again activated their emergency lights and Gonzalez did pull over and identified himself to the officers. Evidence from his phone confirmed he was near the area of the evading arrest when it occurred.

Gonzalez has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation. He is no longer in custody in the Dallas County Jail.

LOOK: The Texas Department of Public Safety and All Law Enforcement Are Looking For These Violations To avoid getting pulled over make sure you're not violating any of these laws Gallery Credit: Rudy Fernandez