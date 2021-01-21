Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Like so many of you, my plans for last summer went up in smoke as the pandemic continued to escalate.

Ironically enough, my 2020 new year's resolution was to get out and travel more. A year prior, I'd gone on my first cruise and seen the ocean for the first time in my life. (I don't count the Gulf of Mexico. Sorry.) I was determined to go on more journeys.

I feel like I jinxed 2020 for everyone, and I'm deeply sorry.

But with the COVID-19 vaccine (slowly) getting to vulnerable Americans and frontline workers, hopefully by summer of this year we'll all be able to take those trips we postponed or plan new adventures.

Now, I don't know about you, but when I think "summer getaway", I usually think of the beach or spending some time out in the wilderness. I don't think it's ever occurred to me to go to Dallas, but this might have changed my mind.

Airbnb recently issued a report on their most wish listed destinations across these United States. It turns out Texas' most sought after stay is a gorgeous "treehouse" in the Big D.

Down below I've got a gallery of photos showing you why this place is such a desirable spot to get away from it all, but check out this description from its Airbnb listing:

An exquisite, handcrafted home, blending Bauhaus contemporary with warm rustic elegance, in a secluded setting with running brook and shimmering light filtered through countless Japanese Maples. Winding gravel foot paths through a forested canopy lead to the foot bridge traversing Ash Creek on to the Treehouse entry. Tucked away in the heart of Little Forest Hills, this timeless, private property is truly extraordinary.

Yeah, you had me at Japanese Maples.

Of course, staying in such a nice place is supposed to be about rest and relaxation, and the owners have some rules. They don't allow smoking or parties (it's a 4 guest maximum), so if you're looking to go wild and party your ass off, that's fine: just do it somewhere else. They also prefer renting to people 27 and over, but they may make exceptions if you reach out to them and explain what a responsible young American you are.

The place has an indoor fireplace, a kitchen, a washer and dryer, and really all the comforts of home, including wi-fi. I don't think I'd need that last one. I spend way too much time on the internet for work, so I'd be enjoying that brook they mentioned and a few good books.

Without further delay, here are some stunning photos of Texas' most wish listed Airbnb. Let's take the tour!