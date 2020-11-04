Dan Patrick Celebrates Republican Wins In Texas

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick celebrated the election results of Texas Republicans last night in a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick in a statement said that the Texas Republican majority "spoke loudly last night". It was a bad night for Texas Democrats who had hopes of turning Texas blue and believed they could flip the Texas House ahead of the upcoming Texas Legislative session.

The Texas Republican majority spoke loudly last night. Heartland voters who live in rural Texas joined with urban and suburban conservative warriors and thousands in Hispanic majority counties in South and West Texas to deliver the message that life, liberty, law and order, Texas values and our Second Amendment rights are their top priority. Despite out of state spending of at least $125 million dollars by out of state Democrat PACs, they rejected the anti-fracking, socialistic, Green New Deal and tax increases that the Democrats were pushing and instead voted for leaders who will keep the Texas economy strong. Democrats may as well as lit that $125 million on fire.

Patrick went on to tout that Republicans in Texas continued to hold all statewide offices after Tuesday's election and control the Texas Senate and Texas House. Patrick also acknowledged West Texas and South Texas counties that continued to stay red. In an interview last week on The Chad Hasty Show, Patrick told KFYO that he was hoping that rural Texas would come out at 75% levels for President Trump to offset gains by Democrats in the larger cities. His comments were echoed on Tuesday during The Chad Hasty Show by State Republican Chairman Allen West.