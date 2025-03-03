Texas Republican Proposes Renaming ‘New York Strip’ Amid Measles Crisis
One Texas Republican has suggested the state of Texas rename the 'New York Strip' steak 'Texas Strip,' to give more credit to beef ranchers.
I'm more of a tenderloin fan, myself. But I know many people have named the New York Strip their favorite cut of meat. Or should I say, 'Texas Strip.'
Well, one Texas Republican wants to make that change.
On Friday afternoon, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tweeted that a resolution would be filed to make the change. Part of his tweet said:
'In a world filled with serious issues that we address every day at the Texas Capitol, this simple resolution will help better market Texas beef.'
Well, Texas cattle ranchers deserve their due credit for their incredible product. However, some, like the author of this story from The Independent, seem to feel that in the midst of more pressing issues, such as the worst measles outbreak in Texas in three decades, this might not be the most important concern.
He also said he would ask grocery stores to do the same, hoping it would catch on nationwide and worldwide.
