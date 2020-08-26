Since breaking out in the country music scene in 2008, Darius Rucker has had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, eight No. 1 singles at country radio and even snagged his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 8x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel.”

But his kids still won’t listen.

“I know none of them have listened to the country records,” Rucker says with a laugh in a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights when asked about the musical tastes of his children — 25-year-old daughter Caroline,19-year-old daughter Daniella and 15-year-old son Jack.

“They might have heard, you know, they don’t get embarrassed anymore, but at parties, people put my songs on and they are like, 'Umm, that’s my dad.’”

Rucker admits that his kids have never seemed too crazy about his pop stuff, either.

“I can’t say that my kids sit around and listen to Darius Rucker or Hootie & the Blowfish records,” says Rucker, who recently released a summer anthem titled “Beers and Sunshine.” “I really don’t think that any of my kids have listened to Cracked Rear View.”

Released in 1994, Cracked Rear View was Hootie and the Blowfish’s debut album and went on to knock out hit after hit after hit, including “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You.”

“They go through their phases,” Rucker continues about his kids. “They are like most kids now. Country music and hip hop — it’s all the same to them.”

Rucker and his wife of 20 years, Beth, announced their split in July. He tells Taste of Country Nights that he's been working on a new album that might be his most personal yet.

