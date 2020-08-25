Whiskey Myers’ Cody Cannon & Wife Haley Are Expecting

A big congratulations going out to Cody and Haley Cannon who are expecting their first child in early 2021. PEOPLE Magazine broke the exciting news this afternoon.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"We are very blessed and excited to announce the newest addition to our family! Baby Cannon will be making his debut in February 2021," the couple tells PEOPLE. "Being off the road has definitely been a change of pace and our son has been a light in the midst of these strange times. We are very thankful to be able to spend some time at home and enjoy this journey together."

The Whiskey Myers family is growing, to say the least. Back in May John Jeffers and his wife Hope announced that they are expecting their first child in December. And PEOPLE also shared today that the band's long-time friend/tour manager Chris Alexander and his wife are also expecting this winter.

Congratulations to the Whiskey Myers family.

As far as music goes, due to the global pandemic Whiskey Myers has officially postponed all of their concert dates through September 10th, "out of an abundance of caution for their fans and family."

In 2019, Whiskey Myers' released their self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers -- and knocked the world back on its butt. In one week the East Texas rockers raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales. That's right, Whiskey Myers had the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.