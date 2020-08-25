Shreveport Man Arrested For Burglary And Sex Offender Crimes

Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit have arrested a man in connection with two vehicles burglaries and not being properly registered as a sex offender in our city.

On August 24, 2020, investigators were notified by a victim of a vehicle burglary that the items stolen from their car were being sold on Facebook Marketplace. Through an extensive investigation, detectives were able to take the information from Facebook and ultimately link the burglaries to 42-year-old Jerry Salone of the 4200 block of Barbara Street in Shreveport.

On August 25, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Salone’s residence and additional stolen property from at least one other vehicle burglary was located and seized. Detectives also learned that Salone was a registered sex offender through the Tulsa Police Department and due to the nature of his charges is required to register for life. Although Salone has been living in Shreveport, Caddo Parish since at least January 2020, he has made no attempt to register with SPD or Caddo as a sex offender.

Salone was taken into custody and following interviews, was charged with two counts of Simple Burglary (vehicle burglary) from incidents at 1000 Riverwalk Boulevard and 1105 Island Park Boulevard.

Salone was arrested by Shreveport Police in January for Simple Burglary and Failing to have his Sex Offender Identification.

More charges are forthcoming.