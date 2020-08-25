SFA Cancels Classes as of Noon Wednesday due to Hurricane Laura

Stephen F. Austin State University has issued a statement concerning cancelling classes due to the dangers from Hurricane Laura. As of noon Wednesday, SFA will be cancelling all classes, that includes distance learning classes.

Here's the statement from SFA:

"Beginning noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, all classes are canceled for the remainder of the week. Classes are expected to resume as scheduled Monday, Aug. 31.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, university offices will be closed for the remainder of the week. Non-essential university employees are released from duties at that time and will be granted emergency leave for work time missed.

SFA’s Early Childhood Laboratory and Charter School will operate as normally scheduled on Wednesday, but will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Campus housing and dining will remain open, and students are welcome to remain on campus. Dining hours may be modified based on weather conditions. A call center will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, and will remain open as needed. The number is (936) 468-3401."