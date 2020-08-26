Update: Hurricane Laura is Now a Cat 4 Major Hurricane

Laura is continually gaining strength and power. The hurricane is now officially a Category 4 Hurricane. The Governor has also noted that the storm surges in South West Louisiana are potentially 'unsurvivable'. If you're in an evacuation zone, whether mandatory or not, you are urged to leave immediately.

This morning's latest update on Hurricane Laura has indicated that the storm has strengthened to a Category 3 Hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico. This classifies the storm as a "Major Hurricane".

The storm now has sustained winds over 115 MPH, and is still growing. The National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service are anticipating the storm will maintain Hurricane strength as it reaches the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Meteorologists from The Weather Channel are anticipating the storm will increase to a Category 4 storm before making landfall.

For the Shreveport-Bossier area, Tropical Storm force winds are anticipated to arrive overnight. Between 6pm tonight, and 2am overnight, the winds should increase to 70+ MPH in our area. That National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

The predictions from the National Hurricane Center gives the Shreveport and Bossier City areas a better than 60% chance of enduring Tropical Storm force winds at minimum. Wind gusts in areas from Alexandria to Shreveport could exceed 90 MPH.