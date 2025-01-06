This family-owned East Texas business has unveiled a diesel-powered Lamborghini that has captured the attention of automotive enthusiasts around the country.

1 Way Diesel Performance, in Appleby, Texas, has garnered national attention among car lovers for its unique diesel-powered Lamborghini.

Tommy Wells and his sons, Clay and Chase, operate the business. Their innovation was featured on the MotorTrend TV show and has received well-deserved attention.

Get our free mobile app

An East Texas Family's Passion for Automotive Innovation

KETK shared a story highlighting this family's passion for innovation in the automotive world.

The Wells family shared with KETK a longstanding passion for automotive customization, particularly diesel performance. This latest project, in which they replaced the original engine in a Lamborghini with a high-performance Cummins diesel engine, was quite an undertaking that involved meticulous dedication and displayed technical skill and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of auto design.

These types of projects can potentially set a new standard of possibility.

The East Texas family's innovation garnered attention and led to them being featured on MotorTrend TV.

Lamborghini Screenshot from Auto Anorak's YouTube video loading...

The producers at MotorTrend noticed the diesel-powered Lamborghini and decided to feature the vehicle and 1 Way Diesel Performance on MotorTrend TV, which you can watch on Discovery + and Max.

We are excited for this family and love how this national recognition further positioned the Wells family as automotive industry innovators. The fact that it's an East Texas family-owned business makes it much more compelling.

Check out the video shared by KETK here. And again, congratulations to the Wells Family!

Take These 6 Items Out of Your Car Before an Extreme East Texas Cold Snap Make sure these items are out of your vehicle or they could be damaged, or damage your car, during a cold snap. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com