Soon, people in Longview and Tyler, and all over the state of Texas, will no longer be required to get an annual state inspection on their non-commercial vehicles.

You may be excited to hear that in 2025, you will no longer be required to have your non-commercial car or truck inspected every year. However, that doesn't mean you won't still have to pay a fee. But still, it does save us all a bit of time.

I had completely forgotten about this. However, it's been a busy few years for all of us. You may recall that back in August of 2023, Governor Greg Abbott signed this new reality into law.

A post shared by Community Impact wrote 'On Aug. 5, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3297 into law, which eliminates regular mandatory vehicle safety inspections for noncommercial vehicles.'

Texans will still be required to pay the $7.50 charge, but it has been re-purposed as the inspection program replacement fee. If you have a brand-new vehicle, you'll be required to pay $16.75 but won't be required to pay the $7.50 for the following year.

Proponents of the bill say this will save Texans time, but others are concerned this sets us down a potentially dangerous path.

The bill was brought forth by 'Republican Rep. Cody Harris of Palestine and Sens. Mayes Middleton of Galveston and Bob Hall of Edgewood sponsored the bill to do away with annual vehicle inspections,' according to the Texas Tribune.

Rep. Harris told ABC 13 out of Houston, Texas that ' said he feel Texans are responsible and he trusts them to make sure their cars are safe before getting on the road.

What entities have spoken out against this decision in Texas?

The Texas Tribune shared that 'Representatives with the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas, the Dallas Police Association, the Houston Police Officers’ Union, the Texas State Inspection Association, Toyota Motor North America and more spoke against the bill.'

Their concerns are based on data that shows inspections have prompted Texans to finally take care of their vehicles, even if they'd known there was a problem. Fixing somewhat simple issues such as getting new tires or fixing the brakes can be the difference between life and death on our Texas highways.

Your thoughts?

