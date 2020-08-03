Deep East Texans Should Wear Masks Everywhere

No one wants to think that they have Corona Virus. They think it means you are dirty, infected, and have made poor decisions. Younger members of a household that are engaging in at risk behavior for contracting Covid-19, might not tell you about it. Teenagers and 20 somethings don't tell you a lot of things, so I would imagine that they would keep this information to themselves.

If you have adult children living in your household, really any age old enough to drive, you don't know everything they are doing. Especially if those children are shuttling from Mom's house to Dad's house.

The kids then come back from a weekend or day away, and are now possibly infected. If you have a multi-generational household this is a recipe for disaster. You, your son or daughter, could hide a covid-19 infection. You might just think you have a cold, and not want to alarm anyone. At risk elder adults in that household might not fair so well.

Corona virus is not just a big city issue anymore. Hospitals in our area are filling up with Covid-19 patients. Casket makers are doing a big business, and along with funeral homes, they are struggling to keep up. Cases are on the rise. I'm not trying to scare anyone, this is not alarmist thinking, this is just actual reporting from first hand accounts.

This is no longer a political thing. This is no longer something that you can ignore. If you care about the people around you, and yourself - you need to wear a mask around anyone you aren't looking in the eye 24/7. I am struggling with it as well. I don't want everyone at work, friends, family to think that I think they are infected. But risking infecting someone else in my family, isn't worth that relationship if it's that shallow.

Even if you are tired of hearing about Covid-19 or just can't sit at home any longer, the virus doesn't care. It could take someone you hold very dear too soon. I know this might not apply to every situation. If you really think about it though, it might apply to you. I know it applies to me.

I know I don't have to wear a mask right now typing this at the station. I'm in a room alone, but when I leave this room, or if someone comes in here, the mask needs to go on. No matter how much crap I get from the person that comes in, or other employees/clients in the lobby. I just don't know if I can do it.

