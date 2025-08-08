(KNUE-FM) It’s sad that people have become so desperate here in Texas for money that some are even turning to stealing copper and putting themselves in danger. According to a new article from NBCDFW, copper theft is so bad in the DFW area that AT&T reports that repairs have cost them over a million dollars.

Why Thieves Target Copper?

We have heard for years about thieves attempting to steal copper. The reason for this is because copper is valuable and can be resold for thousands of dollars. Which leads to criminals cutting down cables or even stealing them from underground. It’s amazing the lengths that thieves will go through so they can get their money.

READ MORE: Texas UPS Employee Arrested for Package Theft

READ MORE: USPS Offers $100K for Details on Texas Mail Theft

How Much Damage Has AT&T Suffered?

According to AT&T officials you find out that this isn’t a Texas problem as the big company is seeing this theft happen across the country. In DFW it’s cost the company over one million dollars, but that numbers is over 30 million when you look across the entire country.

Get our free mobile app

Why It Matters for Public Safety

When thieves cut the cable to steal the copper it also eliminates service to the homes and businesses, which means they lost access to emergency services.

The company has said they have started putting trackers into their cables, also building new metal casing around some cables, and in some areas, they are removing copper entirely.

AT&T is also asking for the public’s help as they are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of copper cable thieves. If you want to make a report, you’re being asked to call 800-807-4205.

7 Ways to Keep Your Vehicle Safe From Theft Vehicle theft is increasing, but there are ways to protect yourself and your vehicle. Gallery Credit: Lisa Lindsey