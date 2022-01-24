It's not exactly breaking news, sadly we've come to expect and accept bad customer service. In these days of short-staffed restaurants and keyboard warriors there are endless examples of people ranting online about poor customer service. And to be fair it does seem like it is a forgotten art.

But we are in the midst of some extraordinary times, where a little consideration and kindness can go a long way. That's why raves like this need to be elevated, and businesses that make it a point to provide real customer service should be celebrated.

I've eaten at Cantina Laredo many times and have always had a great experience, but not as great as Jennifer Chlapek of Tyler. Yesterday she posted a wonderful Rave in the Tyler Rants, Raves, & Recommendations group.

Turns out her son wanted French toast for brunch yesterday, but Cantina Laredo had stopped making it, as in it had been completely removed from their menu. Here comes the great customer service, y'all. Are you ready?

Want to know a great way to make an impression on your customer, and encourage them to tell everyone they know, and even random people on the internet, about how amazing your business is? It's easy. Run to the store, buy some bread, and make 'em French toast. That'll earn you some new business.

"A friend, my son, & I went to Cantina Laredo for brunch today. After seeing the menu we debated staying because my son wanted French toast that was no longer offered on menu. We decided to stay anyways. Before we placed our order the manager came to our table to let us know they had gone to get bread so they could make him French toast. Super impressed how they went above & beyond. That’s customer service at its best! Thank you Cantina Laredo! A+++"

Way to go Canitna Laredo, located at 7428 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703, anybody else hungry for brunch?

