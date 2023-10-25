We loved reading this glowing review shared by a Tyler, Texas man about a local restaurant that offered a perfect example of GREAT customer service.

And it was encouraging to read his insights here because so often what we read online is negative. Whether it has to do with the political climate, sad happenings around the world, and even negative feedback about...well, ANYTHING...right here in East Texas.

Obviously, it's important for us to keep up with what's going on in the world so we know how best to respond and take care of ourselves and our loved ones. At the same time, it's refreshing to hear stories like this one--even in regard to something as simple as an evening out at one of our East Texas restaurants.

Tyler man, David Traylor, shared his overwhelmingly positive experience at Aspen Creek Grill.

And what makes it almost even better, is that the positive experience was borne out of something that went askew.

Here's what happened:

Traylor and his wife decided to take a break from cooking and grab dinner at Aspen Creek Grill in Tyler, TX. Traylor shared that they are "regulars" at this particular establishment, and from what he wrote they're big fans of the place. (As are many of us.)

However, on this particular evening, Traylor shared that despite the fact that there weren't many people waiting in the lobby, it seemed as if they were short-staffed.

They were seated and placed their order, which Traylor said came out in around 15-20 minutes. However, once the food came and seemed to be cooked okay, the food was not hot. They decided not to worry about it, cuz frankly, they were hungry. However, when the server came to check on them, he did relay this to them but made it clear it was okay and he just wanted to let them know.

The server then offered to heat it up and offered them freshly prepared sides so it would all be nice and hot. Traylor thanked her but declined.

That's when the manager at Aspen Creek Grill in Tyler, TX came out to talk with them.

Traylor said not only was she gracious in her apology, but she offered them a discount on the entire meal AND coupons. Traylor said it wasn't necessary but she insisted and said she wanted to make it up to them.

Traylor raved over the fact that, despite his insistence that it wasn't necessary, they wanted to MAKE SURE they knew how much their business was appreciated. Now THAT's great customer service.

That's the thing, isn't it? This is Earth and we are only humans. That means sometimes things just go wrong. That's part of the gig.

At the same time, it's often the way people RESPOND and move forward in situations like this one that reveals the intention and character of those with whom we are interacting.

Well done, Aspen Creek Grill.

What about you? Have you ever experienced an over-the-top GREAT customer service experience at one of our East Texas restaurants? I'd love to hear about it. Shoot me an email at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

