Did You Hear About the New Wine Bar Coming to Downtown Tyler, Texas?

The revitalization of Downtown Tyler, TX is a wonderful work in progress. From the convenient parking structure completed a few years ago, to all the new restaurants, night spots, and shops, there are so many more fun things now than just 10 years ago.

Oh, yes and let's not forget about the new courthouse we've got coming. This past November the proposal was passed, and we can now look forward to seeing the courthouse, plan provided by Fitzpatrick Architects in Tyler, as soon as 2026.

“Many patrons of our Tyler Square Nutrition store which is in the same location, commented on how beautiful a build-out it was and that the square was sorely in need of a dedicated wine venue,” Burch said. “About the 10th time we heard that same sentiment, we decided to close the nutrition store and accommodate the wishes of the many people who had expressed the need for a place to drink some wine and relax.” via The Tyler Paper

We won't have to wait nearly as long for this new wine bar though. According to The Tyler Paper the new bar "will offer a variety of wine and beer, simple charcuterie board, tentatively a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand."

All while owner, Rob Burch plan to "preserve the history of the downtown building on West Erwin Street."

The new Odd Fellows Wine Bar will be located at 220-A West Erwin downtown. If you'd like more information, visit their Facebook page.

