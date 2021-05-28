When we look at the home screen of our phones, we get a picture of the current happenings like time, date, if it's raining or sunny and temperature. But if we look beyond our screens, we realize that nature has many ways to show us what's going on outside if we just pay attention.

Get our free mobile app

One of those elements is figuring out the temperature without looking at a thermometer. Check out this knowledge from the Farmer's Almanac shared on Stories of Texas Facebook page.

Take the number of chirps in fourteen seconds, plus 40, to get the temperature in Fahrenheit or the number of chirps in twenty five seconds, divide by 3, add 4, to get the temperature in Celsius. I'll be 100 percent honest, I had no idea you could do this.

Would this count as one of those times that algebra will actually be used in real life? Maybe not but the math really isn't that hard anyway. This Memorial Day weekend while you're out enjoying the kickoff to Summer, take a moment and try it out. The kids will hate it because you're making them do school work.

I'm sure it will still work for those living in the city. If not, take it as as a great excuse to head to the countryside or the lake or a close by field and try it out. I kinda want to do this myself. I think I'll head to mom and dad's in Lindale and try it this weekend. If I do, I'll let you how it goes. Plus it would be a great excuse to visit the folks.