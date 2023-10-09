We love our lakes here in Texas. However, most of us would prefer they not be filled with animals of the slithering variety. So which of our Texas lakes are known to be the most snake-infested?

Whether we enjoy fishing, boating, water skiing, or just swimming, the lake lifestyle in Texas is an entire mood. Seriously, there are few things that can lift one's spirits more than spending time on the water--especially when the weather is stunning.

At the same time, there are a few things that can dampen our mood more than coming into contact with a snake in the lake--particularly those of the venomous variety.

Thankfully, once we get into the autumn months, snakes are less likely to be just roaming about--however, it's warmer in Texas than it is in some other places so we still have to make sure we are continuing to be aware of our surroundings and especially in the water while having fun in one of our Texas lakes.

So which of our Texas lakes are known for being more snake-infested than the rest?

Granted, no matter what lake we are enjoying there's always a chance you'll run into a snake. After all, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas is home to over 105 different species. Thankfully, only 15 or so are venomous.

And given that the Lone Star State has the largest number of snakes than any other U.S. state, it's good to be aware while enjoying our Texas lakes.

Here are the 10 Most Snake Infested Lakes in Texas:

