A potentially dangerous, invasive fish with human-like teeth has been discovered in a Texas lake.

Why do we say it is potentially dangerous?

According to Chron.com, 'the species was once blamed for biting off the testicles of unsuspecting swimmers in New Guinea.'

Yikes.

As far as we know, we haven't seen any in our Tyler, Texas lakes or in the surrounding area lakes--yet.

The fish is a distant relative to the South American piranha. This fish is a pacu, and there are certainly differences between the two fish.

Unlike piranhas, this freshwater species, also hailing from South America, is an herbivore for the most part and generally considered harmless to the majority of humans. Then again, when we read what allegedly happened to the two men in New Guinea, it's clear it isn't harmless to ALL humans.

According to wildlife experts, the pacu fish enjoys the fish equivalent of trail mix, preferring to nibble on seeds and nuts rather than flesh, thankfully. That, of course, would explain the human-like teeth.

And while the pacu doesn't have the harrowing razor-sharp teeth we associate with piranhas, the human-like teeth may be almost as frightening.

Where was this creepy piranha-relative discovered in Texas?

At the end of August, this strange fish was caught by an angler at Lake Meredith in Sanford, Texas.

Apparently, the fish was so strange and unusual to behold, that it was moved to the Lake Meredith Aquatic & Wildlife Museum so others could go and see it.

How did a South American fish that is a distant cousin to piranhas end up in a Texas lake?

Officials believe the pacu may have been kept as a 'pet' and was later released into Lake Meredith.

Why did they release the pacu?

Perhaps because pacu can grow to almost four feet and can quickly outgrow most aquariums. This particular fish hasn't been measured at the time of this writing.

So, although it is a strange fish to see, it doesn't present much danger MOST of the time. However, the Lake Meredith Museum staff wrote:

'Please always keep in mind invasive species are harmful where they are not native.'

Ways they can be harmful involve eating other native fish species and wrecking the native balance. There could also be a danger of parasitic spread.

Have you caught any strange, invasive fish in our East Texas lakes? Feel free to reach out or share photos and stories at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

