(KNUE-FM) It hisses. It smokes. It blooms. According to KXAN, based in Austin, Texas, a rare mushroom that 'hisses' when it blooms and releases a smoke-like cloud of spores will be blooming again soon at a Texas State Park and other areas in central Texas, primarily.

Their bloom season typically starts in late fall and can continue through January, according to the Native Plant Society of Texas. A mushroom that hisses, huh? These days, that doesn't seem all that unusual.

Mushrooms: Stranger Than We Think

Mushrooms are strange lifeforms anyway, at least in my opinion. We'd assume they are some form of plant life upon gazing at one. But according to a story by USA Today, mushrooms are more biologically related to animals than plants. Their basic structure is certainly more plant-like, but their function is closer to that of animals — for example, the way they "breathe." Or "hiss," in this example. Though no, they're not hissing the way a snake would.

Meet the Texas Star, Also Known as the Devil’s Cigar

And not to mention, in the case of the Chorioactis Geaster, more commonly known as both the Devil’s Cigar and Texas Star. According to a report from KETK in Tyler, Texas, the Texas Star "is the official State Mushroom of Texas. Legislation designating it as such was filed in 2021 by former House Rep. Ben Leman and later signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott."

A Fungus With Flair

Mushrooms are the reproductive organs of fungi. Some of them are delicious. Others are quite poisonous, and all of them are fascinating to me. The 'Texas Star' is said to "hiss" while blooming across central Texas, while releasing a spore-cloud. They appear during months when we have cooler temperatures and grow on elm tree stumps and their roots when they are in a state of decomposition.

Where to Spot the Rare Texas Star Mushroom

They can be found in Inks Lake State Park, located north of Austin. But although rare, they are said to be blooming elsewhere in Central Texas. What's furthermore interesting, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife, is that they have only been found in Japan, Oklahoma, and here in the Lone Star State.

Here's a quick video from KENS 5 out of San Antonio, Texas, for more details:



Why It’s Called the Devil’s Cigar

And one more fun fact? They get their nickname, the 'Devil's Cigar,' because of the 'smoke' that puffs out when they release their spores. Yes, I won't be adding this one to my recipes anytime soon, and neither should you. Interesting, though. Nature is wild, y'all.

