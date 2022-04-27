Did You Know You Can Now LIVE Stream Turnpike Troubadours from Red Rocks?

It's the hottest ticket in the known universe. Folks are battling online strangers, friends, family, and bots for tickets to see Turnpike Troubadours on their massive and ever-expanding reunion tour.

Well, if you're one of the many who've been unsuccessful in your bid to buy concert tickets, now you'll be able to watch Turnpike live from iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado this May.

Fresh off back-to-back sold out shows at Billy Bob's this past weekend, today the guys announced on their Instagram that they are now going to be live streaming from Red Rocks on May 14th.

You've got two options if you want to watch it: You can buy and subscribe to the livestream for $9.99, or buy for a one time viewing for only $19.99 through Nugs.Net, click here to see which options is best for you. And be careful, don't break the internet y'all.

Also, while we've have no official confirmation the word is Turnpike Troubadours will be releasing a new album at some point, something else for your ears to salivate over.

