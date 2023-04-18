Drunk Zach Bryan & Slade Coulter Singing Turnpike in an Elevator… at 2 AM

The night the lights went out in Oklahoma. Honestly, I'm assuming too much, I'm not sure which state Zach Bryan and Slade Coulter are in in this video, perhaps Washington, without a doubt a drunken one.

Slade Coulter is a hot new act in the Texas scene you need to keep an eye on, and Zach Bryan is the independent viral sensation that has taken the country world by storm. When this was recorded he was still on active duty in the US Navy.

So it was two years ago that this clip of Slade and Zach was making the rounds on Twitter, and we still love it. Just a couple blasted pals singing Turnpike in an elevator, just like me and my friends, except when we do it we sound like warm dog turds.

I reached out to Slade to get some context on the video and he told me that Bryan had flown him up to be on his YouTube series, "The Belting Bronco."

It was a blast man. Zach and his team are super genuine, down to earth guys. As soon as they picked me up from the airport it was like we had been friends forever. So, naturally we did the kinds of things I normally do with my friends; drank a lot of beer and sang Turnpike at the top of our lungs.

See? They're just like us.

