Last time Turnpike Troubadours played in the Dallas, TX area it was at the World's Largest Honky Tonk in Fort Worth. The next time they return to DFW it'll be to play American Airlines Center.

Get our free mobile app

Here we are comin' up on the one year anniversary of the announcement that Turnpike Troubadours would be reuniting, and the guys have spent the past several months playing sold out show, after sold out festival.

We found out a few weeks ago that Turnpike, The Avett Brothers, and The Wood Brothers would be playing together at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas on February 24th, 2023. Now we know where all three of those acts will be the following night.

Adding another new show to the 2023 tour schedule. See you in Dallas, Texas on Saturday February 25th at the American Airlines Center with @theavettbrothers and @thewoodbros - presale tickets go on sale this Wednesday November 30th at 10:00am CT and the public on sale is this Friday December 2nd at 10:00am CT.

Today Turnpike Troubadours announced yet another show with the two groups, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on February 25th, 2023.

This is going to be next level.

Not sure what the setup will be in February, but according to NFL.com, a lot of Turnpike fans could fit into the home of both the NBA Dallas Mavericks and the NHL Dallas Stars, "the American Airlines Center displays its unique versatility with its retractable seating transforming from a 20,000 seat basketball arena into an up-close action-heavy 18,532 seat hockey rink."

Presale tickets go on sale this Wednesday, November 30th at 10:00am CT, and they'll go on sale to the public this Friday, December 2nd at 10:00am CT.

Get the Radio Texas, LIVE! app and stream Turnpike Troubadours and all of your favorite Texas and Red Dirt music 24/7, commercial free, directly to your phone. Click here for IOS, or here for ANDROID. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.

Irving, TX Mansion with 2 Pools and a Nightclub This home has 2 pools and its own nightclub room situated in Irving, Texas.

Ladies & Gentlemen, The World's SMALLEST Buc-ee's is Just So Cute The new tourist spot can be found in Marfa, a small desert city in west Texas, is known as an arts hub. The art installation, remember the famous Marfa Prada installation, it's kinda like that, has popped up on the side of Sanderson Highway.