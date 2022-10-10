Turnpike Troubadours to be Honored by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

This November the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame will be celebrating their 25th anniversary and organizers have announced a second installment for the class of '22.

Going into The Hall this year now includes: Nashville singer/songwriter Wade Hayes, the Turnpike Troubadours and Jim Paul Blair, who will be inducted posthumously. According to Tulsa World, all will be be honored during a Nov. 11 ceremony and concert at Muskogee Civic Center. You can get tickets at ticketstorm.com.

What a great time to honor Evan and the boys as we approach the one year anniversary of their reunion announcement.

Right before Thanksgiving last year, Turnpike Troubadours sent the internet ablaze by updating their website for the first time in years. The band further fueled speculation of a possible reunion when they wiped their Instagram clean and made their Twitter private, remember how exciting of a time that was?

On Nov. 29th, 2021, Turnpike posted a brand new full band picture on their official Instagram, their first band picture in well over two years. They've spent the past six months performing sold out shows across the U.S., and come November they will take their place among Oklahoma's greatest.

Turnpike released their debut album, Bossier City in 2007. By 2012, with their third album Goodbye Normal Street in tow, Turnpike had established themselves as a premiere band.

