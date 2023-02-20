Over the past 12 months, Turnpike Troubadours have been one of the hottest touring bands in the U.S. After they're "indefinite hiatus" came to a definite end last winter, they've been selling out shows everywhere. Up next they are back in Lubbock, TX.

They've currently got three shows on the books in Texas this year, and the new one makes four. They play The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on February 2nd, American Airlines Center in Dallas on February 25th, and RODEOHOUSTON on March 11th.

And the big announcement today, this April they boys will return to Lubbock to play the United Supermarkets Arena with a couple of their good friends.

We’ll be making our return to Lubbock, TX on April 21st at United Supermarkets Arena. We’re thrilled to be doing this show with two of our all-time favorite acts Dawes and Jamie Lin Wilson. Presale tickets go live this Wed 2/22 at 10:00am CT - Public Onsale is this Fri 2/24 at 10:00am CT.

Turnpike released their debut album, Bossier City in 2007. By 2012, with their third album Goodbye Normal Street in tow, Turnpike had established themselves as a premiere band.

