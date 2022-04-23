Sean Douglas, a songwriter and producer best known to country fans as one of the co-writers on Thomas Rhett's country hit "Die a Happy Man," has sold his stunning villa in California, and pictures show a gorgeous luxury property fit for a multi-genre hitmaker.

Dirt.com reports that Douglas and his wife Rachel sold their exclusive, very secluded villa in Montecito, Calif., for $3.8 million in August of 2021, after buying it one year previously for $3.2 million.

Renowned architect Carleton Winslow designed the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 2,939-square-feet home, which was built in 1926. The Spanish-Colonial style home is a U-shaped villa built around a courtyard, with plenty of iron gates and accents to add to its European flair.

A long gravel driveway leads over a bridge to a circular brick motor court and brick paths to the front door, and the property also includes a detached two-car garage.

Stepping through an arched front doorway, the main living room's cathedral ceiling features exposed beams, while an arched fireplace gives the room a less formal feel. Skylights offer plenty of natural light, and an oversized, open-concept kitchen has been fully updated with topline appliances and includes room for a table and island.

The family room is located in another wing of the house and steps out onto an open-air patio through French doors. The master suite has been fully renovated with hardwood floors and recessed lights, while the attached bathroom has a separate soaking tub and stone countertops.

There's also a separate study, and the exterior amenities of the property include a stone courtyard and a brick patio with outdoor dining. Rock-lined gravel paths lead through the gardens to a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom guest house on the grounds.

Douglas co-wrote "Die a Happy Man" with Thomas Rhett and Joe Spargur. The song won ACM Awards for Single Record of the Year and Song of the Year, as well as a CMA Award for Single of the Year.

Douglas has also written songs for Nick Jonas, Lizzo, the Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Sia and more, and he is the only child of actor Michael Keaton. Dirt.com reports that he and his wife have recently purchased a mansion in the Hancock Park section of Los Angeles for $6.7 million.

Scroll through the gallery below to see inside Douglas' former historic California estate, and keep scrolling to see inside Thomas Rhett's sprawling rural retreat in Tennessee.

See Inside 'Die a Happy Man' HItmaker's Historic Compound "Die a Happy Man" songwriter Sean Douglas has sold his stunning estate in California, and pictures show a blend of history and luxury.