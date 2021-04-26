Dierks Bentley will play five small-venue shows in mid-May, on a brief road run dubbed the High Times & Hangovers Tour. It's been 15 years since Bentley launched a tour of the same name, with the same special guest.

It was 2006 when Bentley played his first High Times & Hangovers Tour, with Cody Canada & the Departed opening the shows. Canada, of Cross Canadian Ragweed fame, and his band will be with Bentley on his 2021 trek, too.

Bentley will begin his 2021 High Times & Hangovers Tour on May 11 at the Windjammer in Isle of Palms, S.C. From there, he'll play four additional shows -- in Greenville, S.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; Gainesville, Fla.; and Knoxville, Tenn. -- over the next four days, wrapping up at Knoxville's Cotton Eyed Joe.

"The idea of being up onstage seems totally frightening right now, as well as, like, super exciting ... That's the way it should always feel, and it definitely feels that way right now, times 10," Bentley admitted to Taste of Country Nights ahead of the 2021 ACM Awards in mid-April. He said at the time that he'd be announcing a dive bar tour "just for the heck of it."

"Why not, you know?" Bentley added. "You can right now ... to kind of get the word out that we're back."

In addition to Canada and the Departed, Bentley teased that the Hot Country Knights, his '90s country band, may also make an appearance during his upcoming tour. He's hoping to get another new song out before the trek begins, too, "because, selfishly, it's just a lot of fun to sing new songs and have people sing 'em back to you."

Tickets for Bentley's short tour will go on sale to the public on Friday (April 30) at 10AM local time. Bentley's fan club, however, will have pre-sale access beginning on Tuesday (April 27) at 10AM local time. Visit Dierks.com for more information.

Dierks Bentley, 2021 High Times & Hangovers Tour Dates:

May 11 -- Isle of Palms S.C. @ Windjammer

May 12 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Blindhorse Saloon

May 13 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s

May 14 -- Gainesville, Fla. @ Knockin Boots

May 15 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eyed Joe

