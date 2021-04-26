Video Of a Toilet Being Used to Blend and Serve Party Punch Goes Viral

Y’all. Seriously. How in the world did someone really think it was a good idea to use a toilet as a punch bowl? Or, a blender for that matter. A video is going viral on Twitter of someone using a toilet to make a party punch. I’m just holding out hope that it’s a big joke for social media and it’s not really being served at this person’s parties.

The video shows a woman making the party punch in her toilet. She pours ice into the toilet bowl, then she adds rainbow sherbet and gummy worms on top of the ice. It’s not just the toilet bowl being used here guys, it’s the tank also. She opens the tank and pours in Fanta, Sprite, and some Sour Patch Kids. Then they flush the toilet to mix the punch. Then at the end of the video, they scoop the punch into a glass. Can you say GROSS?

Is this even real though? They never show anyone actually drink it, which makes me think it’s all just a joke. But, I do have to say, that toilet did look clean before they put all the ingredients in.

This could actually be a really funny gag for your next Halloween party.