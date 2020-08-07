A ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Starring Jennifer Grey Is In the Works

They say studio executives have hungry eyes. One look at a valuable property and they can’t disguise. And according to Lionsgate, there’s basically no more valuable property in their library than Dirty Dancing, the iconic 1987 period romance starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. The material was given a spinoff once before, 2004’s Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, but that really didn’t have any connection to the first film beyond the same general concept of grimy grinding. Now Lionsgate is making a full-on sequel, with Jennifer Grey set to return for the film.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced the project on a company earnings call earlier this week. He promised(via CNN): 2 Dirty 2 Dancing will be...

...exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company's history.

Swayze passed away in 2009 after a battle with cancer; the original film’s director, Emile Ardolino, died in 1993 from AIDS complications.

Grey was the picture of youthful innocence when she starred in the first film as Baby, who discovers her passion for dance (and, uh, other things) while staying at a Catskills resort with her family. Now Grey is 60, and the logical way to make a sequel would be to cast her in the role of the stern parent (embodied perfectly in the original film by Jerry Orbach) with her own wild son or daughter who becomes seduced by the erotic power of dance. That could be a lot of fun. The Imagine Dragons sad cover of “Hungry Eyes” will be spectacular, too.