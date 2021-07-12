Do I Really Need Someone Else To Carry My Groceries To My Car?

Get our free mobile app

It's a awkward situation and at this time I just prefer to haul my own groceries out from the store to the truck.

There are many people who just absolutely despise going to the grocery store. I think they'd rather give up an arm than to go to the store because they just don't like going up and down the aisles looking for things and then standing in line to pay for them. I, on the other hand, don't really mind going shopping at the grocery store. I know, a bit weird coming from a guy, but I don't mind it.

After getting everything I need on my list and paying for the groceries, what I have an issue with is the fact that at this 'true' grocery store chain in town, they want to carry my groceries out to my truck for me. For the most part I decline, but sometimes they insist and I give in and let them do it. However, it makes me feel weird that someone else is doing something that I'm perfectly capable of instead of helping someone else out who might need it.

It got me to thinking, when I go grocery stopping at other grocery stores in town or the other big box retailers, they don't offer this service. In most cases, it's self service all the way - from shopping - to checking out - to loading them in your car. I can understand why some stores still offer to carry your groceries to your vehicle, but I'm wondering if it's really necessary. Often times people are too busy and are in a hurry to get in and out and when someone is carrying your groceries it's pretty awkward striking up an extremely brief conversation with them about the weather or something else on the way to put your bags in the truck.

I don't know, I could be totally off base here and a lot of people may like this service. I just feel like it's a 'nostalgia' kind of thing. So, the next time I'm in your 'true' grocery store and you offer to take my bags to my truck, please don't be offended when I decline.

