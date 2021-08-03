Tyler Woman Holds Delivery Driver Hostage

An East Texas woman is in jail for holding her delivery driver hostage for reasons unknown. Christian Blanchard of Tyler, Texas was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated kidnapping and interfering with emergency request for assistance.

So my understanding is that Christian order her groceries online for delivery and the delivery driver shows up and everything went left. This is one job that I always gave a side eye too. Not knocking anyone for doing the job, I just don't trust the people whose house I would have to go to. I just don't trust people like that. This would all have to be set up for me to drop the groceries off on the sidewalk. Yes, I said the sidewalk because I don't even want to walk up to your door.

The story is not clear on why Christian went off on the lady so bad but here is what I do know. 911 dispatch got a call from someone saying that there were being held against their will at a house in the 500 block of Woodland Hills. When officers arrived on the screen they said they could hear yelling coming from inside the home. When they were finally able to lay eyes on Christian and the victim, they say that Christian was on top of the victim and she was attacking the victim. According to the victim, Christian had choked her and caused some other injuries and the icing on the cake was that Christian allegedly took the victim's phone and threw it out of her reach while she was trying to call for help.

I can't respond how I really want to respond, but I will say this, this lady is crazy. Don't try to tell me that I am wrong, because all of you all reading this know that if Christian was not in the wrong they would have not charged her with all of this and her bond would not be $77,500. The part that gets me the most is that she is smiling in her mugshot. She is the type that will do this again. I am curious to know what did the delivery driver do for all of this to pop off?