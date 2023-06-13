Do You Know What The State Cookie Of Texas Is?

I guess no matter what category you choose, each state is going to have something that it adopts as official.

Today we're here to talk about the "State Cookie". Yes, we do have a state cookie. One would hope we would adopt something that there would be a Texas-shaped Oreo or something, but I guess we're talking about homemade varieties.

Now according to allrecipies.com the three most popular cookies are Snickerdoodles, Chocolate Chip, and Oatmeal-Raisin (my favorite, and yes, I AM old). Also on the list are other contenders like Sugar Cookies, Peanut Butter Cookies, and thumbprint cookies. Their list of the 28 most popular cookies even includes obscure choices like Tassies and the German Lebkuchen cookies. If you haven't figured it out, the Texas State Cookie didn't make the list!

I am still 100% down with the State Cookie Of Texas! It is, of course, the "Cowboy Cookie". Now if you're new here, you might not know that Cowboy cookies feature rolled oats, chocolate chips, pecans, and coconut (full recipe here). These cookies are absolutely delicious. I only have one question, and that is, "Where the heck did cowboys get coconut?".

Apparently, these cookies were popularized by Laura Bush. It's a bit of a convoluted story about a bake-off (or several) amongst first ladies, with Bush coming out as a winner.

One more item, even the recipe calls for these to be large cookies. Let's not fool around with itsy-bitsy cookies of any type. I like my cookies the size of the top of a baby's head, so if you're going to make the Texas State Cookie, make 'em as big as the state they represent.

