Does This Longview, TX Gas Station Serve The Best Burger In Texas?

Could The Best Damn Burger In Texas Be Found In A Longview Gas Station?

Okay, I'm mad at yall Longview. For as long as I've been writing food review articles and ASKING for yall to share with me great places to eat, yall didn't tell me about this. I mean if you want to keep it a secret, that's cool, but now the cat's out of the bag thanks to social media food critic Mr. Chimetime so best believe I'll be pulling up next time I'm in the city.

In A Recent Video Posted To YouTube, Mr. Chimetime Visited O.M.G. Burgers in Longview.

Located on Highway 31 in Southeast Longview, you'll find an unassuming Chevron gas station next to Private Road 2297. Its a known fact in my travels that unassuming places like this usually have a hidden food gem inside of them and here is where you'll find OMG Burgers.

Mr. Chimetime has over 450,000 YouTube subscribers and he travels around the country trying out different restaurants and he ended up in Longview to try out OMG Burgers and well...here's what he had to say about it.

WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE

Its a pretty BOLD statement to declare this the best burger in Texas. I'm quite sure there's a dozen other spots willing to contest that claim right here in East Texas but for now, I know I'm inspired to head on over there and check it out and I will very soon, but I ain't forgot about you LONGVIEW, yall supposed to TELL ME about this kind of stuff and now I may have to update my "Top 10 Sandwiches In East Texas" list so let me know what else is good outchea!

He Also Checked Out "The Butcher's Shop" In Longview For Dessert

Mr. Chimetime made the most of his East Texas run as he stopped through The Butcher's Block to try their desserts in a video he titled "The Best Desserts In East Texas". I'm not a dessert guy so enjoy.

