Dominos Employees Are About To Get A Huge Bonus

Great news for Domino’s Pizza workers, the world’s largest pizza maker has set aside $9.6 million for bonuses. More than 11,500 company-owned store and supply chain hourly team members and drivers will receive a special bonus this month. Eligible team members will earn up to $1,200 in bonus compensation.

Domino’s has already paid a special bonus to frontline workers at its corporate stores and supply chain centers earlier this year, while also providing paid time off to its part-time, frontline team members impacted by COVID-19. Domino’s and its local owners also conducted a “Feed the Need” program, in which they donated more than 10 million slices of pizza to first responders, frontline workers, and those in need in their communities, including hospital workers, doctors, nurses, and grocery store employees.

“We strive every day to uphold our values of doing the right thing and putting people first,” said Domino’s Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison. “We have the honor and privilege of being open and operating throughout the U.S. during this crisis, and we recognize that we could not be doing it without the hard work and dedication of our team members. This is our way of saying thank you to these remarkable people.”

Domino’s also announced that the Company and its franchisees were looking to hire an additional 30,000 people across the U.S. to meet demand and to provide opportunities for those who were affected by job loss as businesses closed.

To apply for a job you can follow this link