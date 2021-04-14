Domino’s Testing Robotic Pizza Delivery in Texas

The future is here, and it's piping hot and cheesy.

Domino's Pizza is testing its robotic pizza delivery system in the Houston area.

I'll be the first to say that I have a love/hate relationship with technology. Sure, there are some really great technological advancements that I really enjoy like the microwave oven, color tv, mobile phones, digital cameras, music, and movie streaming and stuff like that. Plus I'm sure there are some modern wonders in the world of science and medicine also.

But as a person who works in the world of radio, I've seen advances in technology take away jobs too. There was a time when radio employed a full staff to run each station. Two, maybe three people in the morning, one person in the midday, afternoon and evening shifts and even a live body in the overnight hours. Plus, a Program Director and Promotions Director and even live people to "rock n jock" on the weekend. Yes, a full staff of people working in radio.

Technology has advanced so much that that simply isn't the case anymore. In fact, these days it's one person for two radio stations. Technology has simply eliminated the need for 10-12 people working at one station.

I get it, it saves money for the company. It also eliminates jobs and it's happening in all kinds of industry. Now it looks like the days of a live body delivering your pizza may be limited too.

According to a report from United Press International, Domino's Pizza is testing a pizza-delivering robot in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood with Nuro’s R2 robot.

How is this going to work? When the robot car leaves with an order, the customers will receive text messages with updates on the delivery status and a PIN to put into the robot’s touchscreen to receive their order when it arrives.

Dennis Maloney, Domino’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer, said in a press release that the test will help the company find out how well the service is received, as well as showing them “how it affects store operations.”

Time will tell if this takes off. If it does, high school kids across the country will have to find some other way to make some scratch.

