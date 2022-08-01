As the summer months draw closer to an end, local hospitals are depending on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, however, traditionally, LifeShare Blood Center struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer. That's why they are giving donors an incentive to help boost supplies in the month of August.

Give Blood In August And Get Hooked Up With Something Special!

Local blood donors are in for a sweet treat this August. Dunkin’ of Tyler is teaming up with LifeShare Blood Center to provide 2,700 vouchers to LifeShare Blood Center donors in the region during August.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood supply throughout August, presenting donors will receive a voucher for a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and a free Classic Donut, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Tyler area, while supplies last. Vouchers are not redeemable for cash.

“LifeShare Blood Center is very excited to partner with Dunkin of Tyler to help save lives in our shared communities. The summer season is a very hard time for blood collections. We are so happy to have these special incentives to offer our donors for taking the time to give the gift of life,” - Kourtney Washington, Director of Marketing and Communications.

Here's What You Need to Do!

Donors who give at the LifeShare Blood Center during a Tyler mobile blood drive will receive a voucher for a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee, a free Classic Donut, and a LifeShare t-shirt. To schedule an appointment please visit: www.lifeshare.org.

