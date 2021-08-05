Don’t Leave Texas To Travel To These High COVID Countries

Summer is coming to a close and unfortunately, COVID numbers are going up again with news of the Delta Variant causing cases to go up, but that doesn't seem to deter folks from traveling all across the country and the world.

The main problem in my opinion is the fact that people believe that getting the COVID-19 vaccine equals "a cure" when it isn't that. The vaccine is meant to protect you from COVID doing REAL damage to your body, it doesn't prevent you from CATCHING it again. You still have to take some precaution to protect yourself and its because of this misunderstanding that folks are getting back to traveling and numbers are on the rise among the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now issued a travel warning to Americans planning to travel to 16 destinations, most of which are popular destinations for Texas travelers, due to rising numbers in those countries according to CNN.

The CDC says that these destinations that fall into the "very high" risk category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. They went on to add that if you plan to travel to these locations, you should be fully vaccinated but you might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants.

Eleven countries were already on the list:

Brazil

Colombia

Costa Rica

The Maldives

The Netherlands

Panama

Portugal

Seychelles

Spain

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Now the 16 that have been added include:

Andorra

Curacao

Gilbratar

Greece

Guadalupe

Iran

Ireland

Isle Of Man

Kazakhstan

Lesotho

Libya

Malta

Martinique

Saint Barthlemy

Saint Martin

U.S. Virgin Islands

If you plan on going anyway, get your shots and don't forget to wear your mask and wash your hands regularly and stay away from crowds.

