"Don't Mess With Texas." It's a popular phrase here. Over the past four decades, it's been popularized by Texas icons including Willie Nelson, Eva Longoria, Ethan Hawke, Randy Rogers, and so many more.

It's a way of warning Texans and non-Texans alike not to litter in the Lone Star State. Through the years, the popular ad campaign has welcomed some major star power.

Banned Matthew McConaughey 'Don't Mess With Texas' Commercial

And at times, it's welcomed a little controversy too. Perhaps the most controversial ad starred East Texas's own Matthew McConaughey. If he ever does decide to run for governor, this one might come back to bite him in the butt.

Since 1986, "the Texas Department of Transportation has educated everyone that 'Don’t mess with Texas®' means don’t litter. Through commercials, scholarships, partnerships, and trash clean-up efforts, the phrase “Don’t mess with Texas” has significantly helped reduce litter in our state."

DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS. Or Matthew McConaughey will blow dart your ass and drag you to Oklahoma.

I doubt anyone was traumatized by watching Matthew McConaughey blow-dart some guy throwing trash on the side of the road, right? And if I remember correctly, we cheered when he dragged his polluting ass outside the state line,

I'll take tongue-in-cheek violence over garbage and litter on my Texas roads any day.

What's great about this, too, is there is a very good chance you remember the commercial, whether you say it on television or in a movie theatre, but had no idea it was Matthew McConaughey.

Genius. I vote we start airing it again. Maybe get a sequel or prequel to it while we're at it. Those are popular these days.

What do you think? Too violent, or just the right amount of violent?