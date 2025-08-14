(Arlington, Texas) - As a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, it's been a frustrating three decades of fandom. I will always support the players on the field. They want to win. It's the shadow of Jerry Jones over them that prevents the wins.

It will always be Jerry Jones. His overemphasis on the Cowboys being a family affair is what has prevented the Dallas Cowboys from being the greatest football franchise ever. There is no argument about Jones' ability to market the Cowboys, it's his football acumen that is a detriment to the organization.

The Cowboys are America's Team for a Reason

Jerry Jones is a master at making sure the Dallas Cowboys, good or bad, are always front and center (WFAA). They can always get the story on ESPN or be the main interview for Dallas area sports talk radio. That, along with a combination of other great business deals, has the Dallas Cowboys once again valued at the top of the NFL and also the most valuable sports team in the world.

Here's the Top 5 Most Valuable NFL Franchises:

Dallas Cowboys - $12.8 Billion Los Angeles Rams - 10.43 Billion New York Giants - 10.25 Billion New England Patriots - $8.76 Billion San Francisco 49ers - 8.6 Billion

I do believe...uh...if we're not being looked at it...then I'll do my part to get us looked at. -Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has Made His Money Back

Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million. He brokered sponsorship deals outside of the NFL, negotiated the TV rights, made licensing deals, built the billion dollar AT&T Stadium and garnered so many other big deals to bring the Dallas Cowboys up to their worth today. That's a 9,042.86% profit over the last 40 years (almost) of ownership.

All of this while the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1996. Almost three decades without winning a championship. Jerry Jones doesn't know jack about winning football games, and doesn't care about winning, but he is a brilliant businessman. Want proof he doesn't care about winning, watch below:

Will Keep Rooting on the Cowboys

I will continue to root for the Dallas Cowboys, I will not root for Jerry Jones. The fans of the biggest NFL team in the league want to see a winning team on the field. Think about this, if Jerry and Jimmy Johnson could have gotten along, the Cowboys would have won, at minimum, seven Super Bowls. After that, the Cowboys should have won at least five more.

Jerry won't let anyone else take any kind of credit or bring in someone to make smart football decisions so the losing will continue. I root for the players of the Dallas Cowboys, not the owner.

