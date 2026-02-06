(KNUE-FM) If, for any reason, you decide not to tip when ordering food from DoorDash, be aware that your order won't necessarily be a top priority, according to a post shared by an online group based in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Post That Started the Conversation

I will never understand people who choose not to tip those who work so hard in our service industries. Granted, it makes sense not to feel obligated to tip at places where the employees are making a reasonable wage.

However, as someone who waited tables for years while working through college, I can tell you that some people LIVE on tips. The small check they receive is just a little bonus.

Could Skipping the Tip Slow Down Your DoorDash Delivery?

If you want your food delivered promptly, this post suggests that choosing not to tip could delay your order here in Texas. Here's the original post that was shared on the Dallas Texas TV Facebook page a couple of years ago:

Why Some Believe DoorDash Rewards Tipped Orders

Perhaps this is a way DoorDash is trying to encourage some to reconsider before opting out of tipping the people driving here and there to deliver your order. Or maybe they want to reward people who offer more compensation to their drivers. Whatever the case, it may be something you want to consider.

The Bigger Picture on Tipping Culture

I know, some people feel it shouldn't fall on the shoulders of the general populace to tip people in the service industry. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. At the same time, this is how the service industry has been structured in the United States for years. Whatever your feelings about tipping, I don't think we should punish workers for trying to make a living.

