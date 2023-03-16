This story coming out of Spring, Texas may be alarming to those who are regular Door Dash customers.

And I am one of those who is a quite regular customer of Door Dash.

Granted, stories like this are thankfully not the norm. And on top of that, this woman was pretending to be a Door Dash Driver while several others working with her tried to use the distraction she was attempting to create as an opportunity to try and break in the back door of this home. Regardless, it is a good reminder for all of us to be extra watchful.

KHOU out of Houston, Texas shared the alleged tale of attempted deception and crime, as well as the security video that was captured. (Video below.)

Get our free mobile app

As you'll see in the video, a woman rang the doorbell of a Spring, Texas home on Emerald Vista Drive in the Harmony subdivision at around 1:20 a.m. on March 5, and authorities say she "lingered" there until close to 2 a.m. She said she was a food delivery driver.

Meanwhile, additional security footage revealed there were at least three other people who hopped the fence and walked toward the back of the home, perhaps hoping the distraction would enable them to break into the home. The four males didn't gain access to the home, although KHOU reports they did cause damage to the home's exterior.

Here's the video:

Rather scary, isn't it? I think it is.

What do we know about the suspects?

The female in the video has a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and a smaller flower tattoo on her wrist. From the video, it appears the four men who snuck around back were wearing lighter-colored hoodies. The car appears to be a darker-colored sedan.

Screenshots taken from video shared by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Screenshots taken from video shared by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office loading...

Currently, Montgomery County authorities are seeking the suspects involved. If you have any information regarding this incident, please reach out to "the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 and select option 3. You can also call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference case #23A065670," states KHOU's report.

Up to $7,500 Awarded for These Wanted Fugitives Including a Lufkin, Texas Man These remaining wanted fugitives are hiding from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail including a Lufkin, Texas man.

Texas Cities That Made the List of Most Miserable Cities in the Country 5 of the 50 most miserable cities in the country are in Texas, let's look at the list.