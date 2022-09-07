Have You Noticed Extra ‘Gifts’ from Door Dash Drivers in Tyler, Texas?

Recently, I've noticed a trend when door dashing near Tyler, Texas lately. I've been finding extra little "presents" in my door dash orders. Have you?

In case I've not already mentioned it, ever since I developed a quarantine habit for ordering from GrubHub, UberEats, and particularly Door Dash, I've never really stopped.

Yes, I know I KNOW it is so much more expensive. But frankly, at the end of the day, there are few things I find more of a blessing than knowing I can place an order online without having to drive anywhere, yell back via a drive-thru speaker, or go into a busy restaurant and talk to people after having done so all day long.

Yes, I know I could cook but that's a whole OTHER subject.

Back to the topic at hand. The last few times I've ordered from Door Dash, I've been receiving little "extras" from my Door Dash Driver.

I'm not sure if there is a forum somewhere where Door Dash Drivers discuss how to set themselves apart or what. Whatever the case, I sincerely appreciate the extra effort. Granted, the thing that matters the most to me is when they get my order right--although that's the responsibility of the restaurant, of course.

The last three orders I've received were accompanied by little extra treats from my Door Dasher. The first time I received a fun-size package of peanut M&M's. (Why do they call those tiny packages "fun size?" If they were FUN SIZED there'd be enough in that little bag for 20 people Now, that's a fun size.) OK, moving on...

The second time I received a few Hershey's kisses and the most recent time--a little handwritten 'thank you' note along with a few Kleenex tissues and several Andes mints.

Now, I confess I did not eat any of these little extra treats. Sadly, and I mean this with the utmost gratitude and respect--these days ya just can't be too careful. Plus I'm counting calories (yay). Regardless, I appreciate the thought.

Have you had this experience? I'd love to hear from ya at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

