New Carolina Reaper Tacos Now Available at Popular Texas Restaurant Chain, Can You Handle It?

Whether you live in Houston, TX, or tiny little Henderson, TX, with nearly 600 locations in The Lone Star State, virtually everyone in every city and town in Texas will have equal access to burning the taste buds right outta their mouths thanks to these tacos.

If you're looking for a little more mouthburn from your tacos, these brand-new Carolina Reaper Tacos may be exactly what you need.

I haven't tried them, and moment of complete honesty here I may never try them, I'm scared of them. But if you're not, the Carolina Reaper Tacos are now available DQ restaurants exclusively in Texas.

The Carolina Reaper Taco combines the intense heat of a thousand Texas summers with a sizzling lightning bolt from a West Texas storm, then finishes it off with the kick of a wild mustang to create the spicy deliciousness of the Carolina Reaper Taco. Each taco starts with a crispy corn shell filled with Carolina Reaper-infused Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes. The tacos are topped off with a cool cilantro lime crema sauce to complete the legendary flavor of the Carolina Reaper Taco.

If you think you can handle this heat, go get a few. Shoot me a message and let me know if they're worth potentially leaving your mouth a post-apocalyptic wasteland. I'd love to know. According to the press release, "The crispy Carolina Reaper Taco is so hot, it can only be found in Texas while supplies last at all participating DQ restaurants in Texas."

The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by the American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

