You Will Love Texas DQ’s New Dipped Cone for Spring–Available Now!

Get ready Texas, DQ has announced a new dipped cone flavor for spring 2024 that sounds AMAZINGLY delicious.

I can't wait to stop by one of our DQ locations in Tyler, Texas to try this new offering. Happily, it is already available as of February 26.

I stop by the Dairy Queen near my house so often, they probably know me by name--or at least by my voice. It's a go-to stop on the way home, so I'm practically a regular. Honestly, the DQ Hungerbuster is one of my favorites, even compared to some other iconic Texas burger options.

I also just find their food comforting. No matter what kind of day I've had, it seems one of their Steak Finger Baskets always seems to have a calming effect on me. Those tacos they offer? Perfect for Taco Tuesday...or Wednesday or Thursday, etc.

But no matter what else I order, I almost always want to order one of their signature dipped cones at the Dairy Queen location in Gresham Village near Tyler, Texas.

Overall, their dipped cones are probably my favorite thing on the menu. I love Blizzards, too, but the dipped cone just tastes like my childhood. Maybe you can relate.

And so, when I heard what the new spring flavor of dipped cone is this year, I flipped out.

Confetti Cake!!

Speaking of childhood, I can't even begin to tell you how many of those Funfetti cakes I made growing up in Texas.

And to hear that DQ is taking two of my favorite things of all time and serving them up all throughout spring, I was practically giddy.

Here's the TikTok video DQ posted so you can get a closer look:

Gotta go. Pressing business to attend to at the closest DQ.

Have you tried it yet?

