I love going to the movies. That's been one of the things I've missed the most during this pandemic. One way to still be able to enjoy a movie with the family and friends, while still being able to social distance, should make a comeback, the drive in theater.

Get our free mobile app

Granted, I am not old enough to remember when drive in theaters were a thing. It's a simple concept, you pull in, chill in your car, order some snacks and watch a movie. Your friends can come while still staying a safe distance from you and the other movie goers. Plus, you're getting out of the house. It's a win win for everyone.

The only setback I see with this is that drive in theaters just don't exist anymore. There are a few exceptions but they're few and far between. Most would have to built from the ground up which would be a huge cost. There was the drive in theater between Tyler and Lindale. It would be nice to see someone pick that back up. It could be a new East Texas craze, and a nice boost to our economy.

Wishful thinking, yes, but a neat idea, though. Someone should get a group together and help bring this to East Texas. I'd be all for it.

What say you? Would you like to see drive in theaters make a comeback?

Michael Gibson's Visit to the National Video Game Museum in Frisco The history of video games is relatively short but is full of big moments, fond memories and a great look into the advancement of technology.

2021 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10 Finalists Every year, the State Fair of Texas introduces us to some of the wildest fair food concoctions. Here are the 2021 finalists looking to take home an award for Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet or Most Creative.