Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.

The closest I have ever come to being part of a flash mob is participating in "Jump Around" at Camp Randle Stadium between the third and fourth quarter at the University of Wisconsin. There are zero lyrics, and the choreography is pretty basic, but there are still people who will not join in the moment.

Central Texas Theatre recently previewed their upcoming production of James and the Giant Peach Jr. for patrons at an H-E-B in Harker Heights. My favorite part of the video is how some people stop to watch, and others just continue with their day of sifting through the fresh produce.

You really do have to give props to the performers. The amount of rehearsal that goes into a musical production requires a lot of dedication because it usually is only for the love of live performance. Community theatre can be a great springboard to a career in acting, but more often it is just our neighbors coming together to share some culture with their community.

Check out their performance here:

Does that make you want to join the next cast, chorus, or audience? I don't think I will ever work up the nerve to audition for a show, but I can always support the arts by getting a ticket. If you would like to see the show, get your tickets here.

