(Mesquite, Texas) - Technology is a double-edged sword. Personally, I love messing around with new technology. I also can get very frustrated by the people that misuse this wonderful new tech.

Drone delivery is something that has had off and on success. I believe Amazon has been doing it in certain locations for a while now. Walmart has been experimenting with it, too. Folks in Mesquite that live close their Walmart have the opportunity to get their stuff delivered by drone.

The Walmart store at Highway 80 and Belt Line Road in Mesquite has restarted their drone delivery program (NBC DFW 5). The drones are being run by San Francisco based Zipline. The drones are set up beside the store to be loaded with the orders of patrons close by.

The drone will take off and fly no higher than 300 feet. Once the drone arrives at its destination, it will lower a pod containing the customer's order that will be left on the ground. Customers track their order through the Zipline app.

Walmart Drone Delivery Restarted in Mesquite

The company is planning on expanding their service in Waxahachie. Could this come to East Texas? I think it would be cool if it did. Imagine needing batteries at the last minute. Instead of driving to the store to get them, you could order them then have the drone deliver them to you. Pretty cool stuff.

I can already hear the jokes, too. "Skeet shooting with prizes." "Target practice." It's illegal to shoot down a drone in Texas. Then you'd be charged with theft for taking their order. I'm sorry I ruined your fun.

