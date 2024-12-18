(Jacksonville, Texas) - The big thing to talk about on social media has been the multitude of sightings of drones across the country. Some think it's a government conspiracy. Others think it's Russian or Chinese spies. There are some people who think it's all an elaborate prank. Some have suggested that the best thing to do is just shoot the drones down. Is that legal to do in Texas? Let's take a look.

Is it Legal to Shoot Down a Drone in Texas?

Something you may not know about drones is that if you want to fly one for commercial use, i.e. as part of your job or it is part of your business, you must get a special license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). If you want to fly a drone as a hobby or you get one of those drones for your kids, you don't need a license. What you do need to be mindful of when flying any drone is altitude, you don't want to hit another flying machine. Most recreational drones won't go any higher than a couple hundred feet anyway.

What if you see a drone flying or hovering over your property? It can feel like an invasion of privacy seeing a drone flying or hovering over your property. Most drones come with a camera of some kind that will transmit video back to the operator. Can you shoot that drone down? Unfortunately, you cannot legally shoot down a drone. The FAA considers any drone to be an aircraft. There are federal laws in place that carry a punishment of a monetary penalty and/or federal, state or local charges (verifythis.com).

Dangers of Shooting Down a Drone

Just like if a plane or helicopter crashes, a drone crash can cause property damage or even the possibility of death if it hits someone. That's why laws are in place against shooting down a drone even if it's over your property and you feel uncomfortable with it being there. If you do feel like someone is using a drone in an unlawful manner, you need to contact local law enforcement or file a report with the FAA.

